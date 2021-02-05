One of the goals of the Knox County Democrat Women’s Club is to meet the needs of others through service. KCDWC works monthly to improve our county in some way. Each month we donate goods or services to an underserved population or service organization in Knox County through a community service project. January’s service project is supplying our KC Social Services personnel with hygiene kits containing shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes/paste and other personal items for children to take with them to a foster home. We hope to provide a feeling comfort and having something of their own in a new home by providing small tote bags with hygiene items and a small stuffed animal for young children.
Since children are returning to school we will collect winter weather clothing for February’s community service Project as well as delivering each resident of the Barbourville Rehabilitation Center a Valentine card.
Future projects will include nutrition and hygiene products for elderly persons who need them in the tri-County area, paperbacks books for the Knox County Jail Library, household goods for Ryan’s Place which helps aged-out foster youth to establish their first home and a personal bagged kit with needed personal items to be supplied to women leaving the KC Detention Center for rehabilitation centers, group homes or drug treatment facilities.
If you would like to be a part of our dynamic community-centered group visit our Facebook page, Knox County Democrat Women and message us contact Dora Sue Farmer at seriousuu@yahoo.com.
