At 6 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, all Knox County Democrats are requested to meet at Thompson Park at the largest pavilion.
At this time, Knox County Democrats will elect a new slate of Executive officers for the next four years, to include: Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, Secretary and Treasurer. Those currently holding office are: Bill Oxendine, Debbie Ferguson Payne, Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer and Sharon Hughes White respectively.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Knox County’s Convention was cancelled along with the Precinct Elections which would have been held in March. People will be needed to volunteer to serve on the Executive Committee which is made up of 20-24 members. Executive Committee meetings are held once a month.
Bill Oxendine and Joe Hopper will speak on their work with the Knox County Election Board and talk about the results of the mail-in and absentee voting.
If you would like to run for one of these offices, you are welcome to nominate yourself or have someone else nominate you. Social distancing will be in effect. Masks will be worn if distances become closer than 6 feet.
For more information, contact Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer, current Secretary of KCDEC at 606-546-3940 or seriousuu@yahoo.com.
