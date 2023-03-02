Mayor David Thompson shared Thursday evening that testing of the equipment at the new Knox Drive-in Barbourville is going well.
Technicians were testing various movies on the screen, beginning at dusk as the sun was just going down. "It looked really good when there was some light out still," said Thompson. "When it got dark, the picture was amazing."
Thompson said that due to unpredictable Spring weather and temperatures, he expects the drive-in theater to be open by May 1.
The City advertised recently in the newspaper looking for concession workers for the drive-in.
For more information on this update, see next week's issue of The Mountain Advocate.
