Knox Countians suffered a tragic loss when it was announced that the Barbourville City Water Park would not reopen due to increasing costs associated with age and maintenance, coupled with waning interest in the attraction.
Following the park’s closure, Barbourville Mayor David Thompson and the six-member City Council wanted to bring something back to the community. The answer they feel is a new drive-in theater. With a drive-in being the most requested feature among locals, and at a relatively attractive price point costing well under $1 million, the drive-in was agreed upon and plans were put into motion to bring it into reality.
Calling it Knox Drive-in is a throwback to the old drive-in that closed about 40 years ago; that drive-in was also called Knox Drive-in. “We named it Knox Drive-in specifically because that was our drive-in in the past,” said Thompson. The older generation will be able to see another local drive-in after many decades of one being absent.
Thompson believes that it will be a different thing from the water park with many activities and events for people to enjoy.
There is a lot of excitement for Knox Drive-in with many asking about it daily. “Today I’ve probably had 12 to 15 people say how long,” Thompson said of the inquiries made to himself or his office.
With Covid-19 still around, the drive-in promises to be a fun way to bring the community together without people having to be in close contact to each other.
Thompson believes it would be a good place for teens and kids to experience something that they might have never seen before. “There’s many kids and teenagers now that have never been to the drive-in. They don’t know how you’re going to see it if it’s up on that screen,” said Thompson.
The projector booth is constructed, complete with electric and internet. The concession building is completely built, but currently has no equipment inside; kitchen equipment will be installed around the first or middle of July. Restrooms are built, as well as the ticket booth, located at concession building. The screen has been erected, with landscape work currently underway. Fencing is complete, except for one gate with parking stops being made on some of the fences. The roads and growing grass are what they are working on right now. The projector is slated to arrive around mid-July. Given the current timetable to finish the attraction, the drive-in is expected to open in 60-90 days.
The drive-in will be open to the community on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and will be offered to churches on Wednesdays for any events they have planned. There are plans to try and host private parties or video gaming on Mondays and Tuesdays. Other events that you might see are car shows and yard sales. They are working on playing the super bowl, it might take a while due to copyright. “I’m not sure about the copyrighting on that stuff because nobody has tried that. Imagine watching the next super bowl on a 30 by 70 screen,” says Thompson.
You can expect Knox Drive-in to open annually during March or April and close around Halloween. So, there are plenty of opportunities you cannot miss. Employment opportunities will be available for both teens and adults.
The drive-in promises to be beneficial to those who don’t want to drive a long distance to a theater and those who live close to Barbourville.
Thompson has received help from locals, such as the Barbourville City Street Department and Utilities workers that have helped keep costs lower on the Knox Drive-in project.
The new attraction will hopefully give families something to do and a place to spend time on the weekends. The drive-in will also include a picnic area where people can get out of their car and watch movies outside while eating food from the concessions stand.
Thompson believes that Knox Drive-in will be open for a long time for the public to enjoy and thinks that it a good thing to bring to the community. “If I didn’t think people would have enjoyed it, I wouldn’t have went through with it,” he said.
The Knox Drive-in can be found on 599 Johnson Lane behind the old water park located just past Lay Elementary School.
