School lunch

Feeding sites (List will be updated as new information is available)

  • Barbourville Independent
    • Barbourville School 11-12, Weekdays
    • Bus Route Delivery 11-12, Weekdays
  • Knox Schools
    • Elementary Schools 11-12, Weekdays
    • Bus Route 12-Finish, Weekdays
  • KCEOC
    • Gray Office 8:30-10:30 and 12-3, Weekdays
    • Newborn and Kids Health Center 8:30-10:30 and 12-2, Weekdays
    • Headstart Centers 11-12, Weekdays
    • Cannon
    • Dovie Thompson
    • Henson Hollow
    • Rosenwald
    • St. Gregory
    • Jackson
    • LCCDC
    • Paces Creek
    • Island Creek
    • Gray’s Knob
    • Tri-Cities
    • Verda
    • Headstart Bus Route 11-Finish, Weekdays
  • WIC- services will be provided by phone, 606-546-3486

