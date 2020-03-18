Feeding sites (List will be updated as new information is available)
- Barbourville Independent
- Barbourville School 11-12, Weekdays
- Bus Route Delivery 11-12, Weekdays
- Knox Schools
- Elementary Schools 11-12, Weekdays
- Bus Route 12-Finish, Weekdays
- KCEOC
- Gray Office 8:30-10:30 and 12-3, Weekdays
- Newborn and Kids Health Center 8:30-10:30 and 12-2, Weekdays
- Headstart Centers 11-12, Weekdays
- Cannon
- Dovie Thompson
- Henson Hollow
- Rosenwald
- St. Gregory
- Jackson
- LCCDC
- Paces Creek
- Island Creek
- Gray’s Knob
- Tri-Cities
- Verda
- Headstart Bus Route 11-Finish, Weekdays
- WIC- services will be provided by phone, 606-546-3486
