The following indictments were returned by the Knox County Grand Jury on Friday, January 27, 2023:
- Andrew Steven Cox, Cannon, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; one count of persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Robshane A. Rogers, Columbia, S.C., one count of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; one count of trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces; one count of careless driving; one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Clyde Ellis Lunsford, Girdler, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; one count of persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Larkin Hollin, Eastview, one count of manslaughter in the second degree; one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; one count of operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license; one count of all terrain vehicle violation.
- Randall Lashawn Powell, Barbourville, one count of burglary in the second degree.
- Micky Lee Gray, Flat Lick, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Micky Lee Gray, Flat Lick, one count of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; one count of obscuring the identity of a machine of value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; one count of failure to signal; one count of improper registration plate; one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influences of intoxicants, second offense; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Jacob Wayne Wilson, Dewitt, one count of robbery in the first degree.
- Richard Allen Moore, Hinkle, one count of rape in the first degree.
- Paul Brown Jr., Barbourville, one count of escape in the second degree; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Jimmie Wayne Rice, Barbourville, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense.
- Darlene C. Hampton, Walker, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth or subsequent offense; one count of operating a vehicle with expired registration/canceled plate; one count of no or expired Kentucky registration receipt; one count of failure to produce insurance card; one count of license to be in possession; one count of driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended.
- Donnie Ray Scott, Flat Lick, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of possession of a controlled substance in the second degree; one count of persistent felony offender in the second degree.
- Robshane A. Rogers, Columbia, S.C., one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Gareth Lynn Brock, Sandy Hook, one count of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
- Steven Isiah Roark, Barbourville, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; one count of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; one count of careless driving; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Howard Douglas Davis, Barbourville, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of failure to signal; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Michelle Laverne Jordan, Gray, one count of burglary in the second degree.
- Jacob Patrick Profitt, Woodbine, one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more; one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Donnie Lee Helton, Gray, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Robert Daniel Goodin, London, one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Toni Renia Day, Corbin, one count of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua K. Barnett, Gray, one count of assault in the third degree; one count of assault in the third degree; one count of resisting arrest; one count of menacing; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Obie Mills, Gray, one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000.
- Nikki Jane Fairchild, Lily, one count of hindering prosecution, first degree; one count of giving a police officer false identifying information; one count of failure to notify address change to department of transportation; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Walter Lee Jones, Denise Ellen Cloud, Corbin, one count of burglary in the third degree; one count of criminal mischief in the first degree.
- Woodburn John Schliht, Corbin, one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000; one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
- Lonnie David Couch II, London, one count of theft by deception of the value of $10,000 or more; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $10,000 or more; one count of theft by deception of the value of $10,000 or more; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; one count of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.
