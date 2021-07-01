Shana Jones, 40, Heidrick; two counts theft over $10,000.
Douglas Simmons, 24, Barbourville; manufacturing meth; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seat belt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession.
Angela Wynn, 49, Gray; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in a. Controlled substance second degree; trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seat belt.
Billy Burnette, 19, Barbourville; rape first degree; sodomy first degree.
Roger Whitman, 60, London; wanton neglect of an adult; wanton endangerment first degree.
Kyle Hammons, 30, Barbourville; theft over $10,000; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; criminal mischief first degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Albert France, 39, Cannon; theft over $10,000; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; criminal mischief first degree.
Julie Honchell, 35, Barbourville; two count program assistance fraud.
Ronnie Gray, 46, Flat Lick; two count program assistance fraud.
Jonathan Moore, 43, Corbin; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.
Wayne Helton, 36, London; burglary third degree; persistent felony offender second degree.
Jonathan Moore, 43, Corbin; burglary third degree.
Sheena Gibson, 43, Corbin; burglary third degree.
Elvis Wynn, 32, Corbin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; driving under the influence; driving with suspended license; obstructed vision; failure to maintain insurance; persistent felony offender first degree.
James A. Baker, 32, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree.
Latoya Dople, 35, Newcomb, TN; promoting contraband first degree; tampering with physical evidence; theft less than $500.
James D. Baker, 41, Bimble; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree.
Jeremy Hubbard, 30, Flat Lick; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second offense.
Brian Osborne, 41, Artemus; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; persistent felony offender second degree.
Bryan McKeehan, 42, Corbin; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of marijuana.
Roy Boggs, 54, Manchester; flagrant nonsupport; persistent felony offender second degree.
Dennie Mills, 38, Bimble; possession of a controlled substance first degree; speeding; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
Kim Bingham, 51, Artemus; driving under the influence fourth offense; leaving the scene of an accident; driving on suspended license; possession of open alcohol in vehicle; persistent felony offended second degree.
Pamela Lawson, 49, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; speeding; failure to illuminate headlamps; failure to have tail lamps; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Lowe, 38, Gray; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana.
Timothy Warren, 37, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; theft of identity; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to have tail lamps; license to be in possession failure to produce insurance card; careless driving; giving officer false information.
Olivia Mills, 46, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; promoting contraband first degree; public intoxication; persistent felony offender second degree.
Fran Hinkle, 48, Flat Lick; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on suspended license; carless driving.
James Rice, 49, Scalf; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; rear plate not illuminated; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal.
Sasha Jackson, 34, Girdler; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dylan Vaughn, 24, Heidrick; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.
Kristan Simmons, 35, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alston Southwell, 49, Cannon; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender first degree.
Stephanie Clark, 39, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tevan Moffit, 29, Louisville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender first degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.