Knox Courthouse

Shana Jones, 40, Heidrick; two counts theft over $10,000.

Douglas Simmons, 24, Barbourville; manufacturing meth; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seat belt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession.

Angela Wynn, 49, Gray; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; trafficking in a. Controlled substance second degree; trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seat belt.

Billy Burnette, 19, Barbourville; rape first degree; sodomy first degree.

Roger Whitman, 60, London; wanton neglect of an adult; wanton endangerment first degree.

Kyle Hammons, 30, Barbourville; theft over $10,000; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; criminal mischief first degree; persistent felony offender first degree.

Albert France, 39, Cannon; theft over $10,000; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; criminal mischief first degree.

Julie Honchell, 35, Barbourville; two count program assistance fraud.

Ronnie  Gray, 46, Flat Lick; two count program assistance fraud.

Jonathan Moore, 43, Corbin; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.

Wayne Helton, 36, London; burglary third degree; persistent felony offender second degree.

Jonathan Moore, 43, Corbin; burglary third degree.

Sheena Gibson, 43, Corbin; burglary third degree.

Elvis Wynn, 32, Corbin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; driving under the influence; driving with suspended license; obstructed vision; failure to maintain insurance; persistent felony offender first degree.

James A. Baker, 32, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree.

Latoya Dople, 35, Newcomb, TN; promoting contraband first degree; tampering with physical evidence; theft less than $500.

James D. Baker, 41, Bimble; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree.

Jeremy Hubbard, 30, Flat Lick; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second offense.

Brian Osborne, 41, Artemus; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; persistent felony offender second degree.

Bryan McKeehan, 42, Corbin; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of marijuana.

Roy Boggs, 54, Manchester; flagrant nonsupport; persistent felony offender second degree.

Dennie Mills, 38, Bimble; possession of a controlled substance first degree; speeding; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Kim Bingham, 51, Artemus; driving under the influence fourth offense; leaving the scene of an accident; driving on suspended license; possession of open alcohol in vehicle; persistent felony offended second degree.

Pamela Lawson, 49, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; speeding; failure to illuminate headlamps; failure to have tail lamps; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Lowe, 38, Gray; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana.

Timothy Warren, 37, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; theft of identity; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to have tail lamps; license to be in possession failure to produce insurance card; careless driving; giving officer false information.

Olivia Mills, 46, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; promoting contraband first degree; public intoxication; persistent felony offender second degree.

Fran Hinkle, 48, Flat Lick; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on suspended license; carless driving.

James Rice, 49, Scalf; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; rear plate not illuminated; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal.

Sasha Jackson, 34, Girdler; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Vaughn, 24, Heidrick; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.

Kristan Simmons, 35, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alston Southwell, 49, Cannon; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender first degree.

Stephanie Clark, 39, Barbourville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tevan Moffit, 29, Louisville; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender first degree.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you