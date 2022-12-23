The following indictments were returned by the Knox County Grand Jury on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. An indictment is not a conviction or admission of guilt, but rather a formal charge issued by the Grand Jury for further prosecution:
Stanley William Roberts, Heidrick, one count Sexual Abuse in the First Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the first degree.
Frances Joan Wilkerson, aka Frances Roberts, Bryants Store: one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree; one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree; one count of Public Intoxication; one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jerry Dunn, Corbin: One count of Rape in the Third Degree; three counts of Sodomy in the Third Degree.
Anthony W. Smith, Flat Lick: one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, First Offense; one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
David Andrew Hutton, Corbin: one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking of the Value of $10,000 or More But Less than $1,000,000; one count of Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree.
Christopher Alan Smith, Livingston: one count of Receiving Stolen Firearm.
Christopher Scott, Barbourville: one count of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; one count of Possession of Marijuana; one count of Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree.
Joshua Duane Hatfield, Corbin: one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Fourth Offense; one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree; one count of Driving Under the Influence, Second Offense; one count of Failure to have tail lamps; one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Brett A. Satterfield, Barbourville: one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree; one count of All Terrain Vehicle Violation; one count of Failure to Produce Insurance Card; one count of Failure of Non-Owner Operator to maintain required automobile insurance; one count of Registration and Title Requirements; one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Second Offense; one count of Possession of Marijuana; one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Sasha Nicole Jackson, Barbourville: one count of Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent; one count of Giving a Police Officer False Identifying Information; one count of Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree.
David Merida, Flat Lick: one count of Receiving Stolen Property of the Value of $1,000 or More, But Less than $10,000; one count of Persistent Felony Offender.
James Andrew Cobb: one count of Receiving Stolen Property of the Value of $1,000 or More, But Less than $10,000.
Jonathan Honeycutt, Scalf: two counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, First Offense.
John Joseph Hart, Corbin: one count of Theft of a Firearm; one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking of the Value of $1,000 or More But Less than $10,000.
Gregory Lee Phillips, Corbin: one count of Facilitation to Theft by Unlawful Taking of the Value of $1,000 or More But Less $10,000.
John Joseph Hart, Corbin: one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
William Garrett Allen, Flat Lick: one count of Fleeing or Evading the Police in the First Degree; two counts of Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree; one count Criminal Mischief in the First Degree; one count Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree.
James Rondal Dozier, Gray: one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.
Cases continued by the Knox County Grand:
Robshane Rogers
Robshane Rogers
Faith Mills
Marcia Keith
Rodney Hampton
Tammy Cox Johnson
Tammy Cox Johnson
Gareth Brock
Andrew Cox
Derrick Woolum
Randall Powell
Wesley Mills
Obie Mills
Clyde Lunsford
Clyde Lunsford
William Hundley
William Hundley
Robert Goodin
Tony Dezarn
Kayla Belcher
Joshua Turner
Jacob Profit
Shawn Powers
Troy Partin
Gary Mills
Bruce Hudson
Darlene Hampton
Jeffrey Hammons
Stacie Goley
Darrell Eversole
Tyler Bright
Randall Bays
Eddie Wilburn
Justin Pullums
Karl Penn
Wendell Moore
Ethan King
Robert Elliott
Toni Day
Justin Baker
Steven Roark
Jennifer Mills
Robert Hembree
Larkin Hollin
Thomas Gray
Josh Barrett
Lila Howard
Brett Barrett
Cases dismissed by the Knox County Grand Jury:
James Cobb
James Cobb
Lawrence Dhonau
Alice Honeycutt
Alice Honeycutt
William Hubbard
William Hubbard
Dallas Lewis
Jennifer Mills
Jimmie Rice
Betty Tipton
Betty Tipton
Brandon Smith
Cody Gregory
