The following indictments were returned by the Knox County Grand Jury on Friday, September 23, 2022:
Randy Rice, 45, Green Road, two counts of assault in the first degree; one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000; one count of driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspected for driving under the influence, first offense; one count resisting arrest; one count persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Brent Sowders, 57, Artemus, one count assault in the second degree; one count alcohol intoxication; one count criminal trespass in the second degree; one count terroristic threatening in the third degree.
Tina Marie Jones, 39, Blesoe, two counts assault in the second degree; one count possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; one count operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; one count leaving the scene of an accident; one count possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; one count persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Andrew Bennett, 19, Berea, one account sodomy in the first degree; one count indecent exposure first degree first offense.
Howard Michael Mullins, 55, Corbin, one count burglarly in the second degree.
Johnny Paul Smith Jr., 34, Barbourville, one count burglary in the second degree; one count criminal mischief in the first degree; one count persistent felony offender in the first degree.
BJ Hubbard, 31, Artemus; Kody Davidson, 22, Middletown, Oh.; Shannon Ray Davidson, 30, Barbourville; Earl Gray, 47, Flat Lick: Hubbard, Davidson, Davidson and Gray one count receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000; three counts theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; three counts burglary in the third degree; three counts criminal mischief in the first degree; one count attempted theft of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; Hubbard – one count persistent felony offender in the first degree; Shannon Ray Davidson – one count persistent felony offender in the first degree; Earl Gray – one count persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Tyler Bright, 26, Barbourville, one count bail jumping in the first degree; one count persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Cornelius Bledsoe, 57, Barbourville, one count bail jumping in the first degree.
Kirby John Taylor, 43, Pineville; Jennifer Lynn Gray, 45, Flat Lick; George John Allen, 33, Barbourville: Taylor, Gray, Allen – one count burglary in the third degree; one count burglary in the second degree; one count criminal mischief in the first degree; Gray – one count possession of a controlled substance in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; one count possession of marijuana; one count persistent felony offender. Allen – one count fleeing or evading the police in the second degree; one count resisting arrest; one count persistent felony offender in the second degree. Taylor – one count persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Shannon Ray Davidson, 30, Barbourville and Kody Davidson, 22, Middletown, Oh.: one count theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000. Shannon Davidson – one count persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.