Knox Historical Museum announces temporary closure

The Knox Historical Museum will have to close its doors to the public as of the end of March of this year. The City Building in which the museum is housed is scheduled for complete renovation in the near future.
Mayor David Thompson addressed the Knox Historical Museum staff and a board member on Wednesday, January 25, and informed us of the City’s plan to have the building vacated for reconstruction by June 1, 2023. This date is not 100% firm but will have to be our goal. The City Manager stated that timing for complete removal of items from the building will depend on the judgment of the architects and construction crew.
The temporary closing of the museum is not a death sentence for the Knox Historical Museum. Earlier Mayor David Thompson met with the staff of the museum a few weeks before the 74th Daniel Boone Festival and assured us that this did not mean that we would be permanently removed from the Municipal Building. “We want you back,” the mayor told Museum President Mike Mills, Steve Valentine, Charles Mitchell and other officers a number of times at the meeting. But there would be an uncertain amount of time that the museum would not be able to function in our present location, he added.
The museum has been assured that we may remain open to the public through February and March, although some items may not be available for viewing, as the staff will begin boxing physical items for storage as soon as possible. It will be a stretch to have everything out of the building by the first of June; hence, the necessity of closing the museum and most of its public services by the end of March. Therefore, “if you have been putting off a visit to the museum,” President Mike Mills remarked, “you had better come in the early weeks of 2023.”
Genealogy services will be somewhat limited, as the staff has already begun boxing up less frequently consulted volumes. For details, please contact that department at khmgenealogy@gmail.com.
These plans may change according to the needs of the Barbourville City government, but for the present, we must assume that the museum rooms will need to be emptied by June 1, 2023.
