Effective as of the end of March, the Knox Historical Museum closes its doors to the public, at least for several months. The city administration plans to renovate the municipal building in which the museum is housed and has requested that the museum be emptied by June 1 of this year.
The museum must cease serving visitors during the months before June 1 in order to remove its exhibits, photos and documents for storage until reconstruction is completed. The staff began boxing up some physical items for storage in March.
Mayor David Thompson has informed the staff that the city administration considers the museum a very important part of the city building’s services and will welcome us back after the building’s renovation. How long this absence will be depends on how quickly architects draw up their plans and the pace of reconstruction.
For the most part, the closing only affects visitation to the museum’s exhibition of historical artifacts and genealogical records. The museum will continue to function as a collector and researcher of local and regional history. The Genealogy Department will have access to all its records in its temporary quarters and be able to fulfill most requests, albeit by email or U.S. mail. No on site visits will be possible until reopening.
The museum’s magazine, The Knox Countian, will still be sent to its membership. Research into several fascinating topics of local interest is underway.
After the museum has vacated the building, the staff plans to continue serving the public by responding to historical questions sent by emails and letters, but no personal tours or visits to our temporary quarters will be available.
Questions about Knox County history may be addressed by email to khm1446@gmail.com or by U.S. mail, Knox Historical Museum / PO BOX 1446 / Barbourville, KY 40906. Genealogy questions may be addressed by email to khmgenealogy@gmail.com or by mail.
Any changes in the museum’s or Barbourville City government’s plans will be announced in the Mountain Advocate.
We thank our visitors and the city for your continuing support and hope to see you soon when we return to the new and renovated municipal building.
