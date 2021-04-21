The Knox Historical Museum reopened on April 21st in accordance with state guidelines for museums and libraries. The museum had been closed since November 2020 because the Barbourville City offices had locked the doors to the Municipal building because of a flare up of CO VID-19 in the community. The City officials cautioned us that a similar shut down might recur should another large outbreak of disease take place.
Museum hours are Weds., 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. The museum is located on the second floor of the Barbourville Municipal building, 196 Daniel Boone Drive, Barbourville, KY.
