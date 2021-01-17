This past December until Old Christmas on January 6th , I wrote a series of articles based on interviews with people who lived and grew up in Knox County during the 1930’s through the 1960’s. These interviews focused on Christmas customs and traditions held by our Barbourville residents. The stories were all unique and highlighted a variety of local personalities ranging in age from their mid-forties to late-eighties. Decades covered were 1930’s-1960’s.
This week’s story features the Knox Historical Museum’s 2021 calendar. Were you aware that General U.S. Grant visited Barbourville? When did this happen? Check the calendar. When was the first Barbourville Fire Department organized? Check the calendar. When did Dr. Thomas Walker enter Knox County and build the first house in Kentucky? Check the calendar. When was our county officially established? Check the calendar. When was the Civil War Battle of Barbourville? Check the calendar. When did the Knox Historical Museum open? Check the calendar. When was the Knox Drive-In open? Check the calendar. When was Barbourville chosen as the Knox County Seat? Check the calendar. When was the Flood Wall dedicated in Barbourville? Check the calendar. When was Knox County created by Act of Legislature? Check your calendar. If you would like the answers to these questions, read next week’s article.
I hope that I piqued your interest in this unique and historical document otherwise known as the KHM 2021 Calendar. Every year the Knox Historical Museum staff choses a theme for the upcoming new year’s calendar. This year’s theme was ??? Can you guess? If you know the theme of this year’s calendar be the first to email me at seriousuu@yahoo.com, you could win a 2021 Calendar. Volunteers and officers of the Knox Historical Museum are exempted from this offer.
I would again like to thank again: Ada Leger, Dr. Robert Dunaway, Jack Gibson, Penny Gray, and Glenda Messer Owens for their help in writing my December’s stories.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606- 546-3940 or seriousuu@yahoo.com.
