A Barbourville man faces a felony charge after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife.
Ellis Gregory, 35, was arrested last Thursday afternoon on a warrant by the Kentucky State Police. The warrant states that Gregory “held a large knife to her throat for a period of time while threatening to kill her,” when involved with a physical domestic incident with his spouse. An Emergency Protective Order was served at the same time as the warrant.
Gregory was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with first degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony that could land him in prison from one to five years, among other penalties, if convicted.
Gregory made bail at 10% of $10,000 four hours after being booked into jail.
He was arraigned on Monday and set for a preliminary hearing on April 20 at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.