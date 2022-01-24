On January 24, 2022 Knox County Deputies responded to a complaint of a female being held against her will at a residence on KY 1232 in Corbin.
When deputies arrived at the residence, they observed a man attempting to flee out the back door. After apprehending and detaining the man identified as Charles Gray, the deputies located the female victim inside the residence.
During the interview, the victim stated she had been raped and sexually abused by Charles Gray.
Charles J Gray age 39 of Corbin, KY was arrested and charged with Rape-1 st Degree, Sexual Abuse-1 st Degree, Terroristic Threatening-3 rd Degree and Fleeing or Evading Police-1 st Degree.
Charles Gray was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
