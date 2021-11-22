On Friday, November 19, 2021, at 1:55pm Knox County Ky Deputy Sgt. Carl Frith was on routine patrol on Old Rail Road Lane, a high drug area.
The sergeant observed a vehicle parked with another near the railroad bridge and ran the tags through Knox County Dispatch one of which came back stolen out of Laurel County.
The operator of the vehicle, 36-year-old Earl Gray of Flat Lick, was then taken into custody and found in the vehicle were several items stolen from the same location the vehicle was stolen.
Earl Gray was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center charged with receiving stolen property over $1,000 under $10,000, and burglary - 2nd degree. He was also served four warrants for failure to appear and non-payment of fines.
