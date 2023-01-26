Knox man charged for allegedly assaulting deputies

On January 24, 2023 at approximately 12:25 am Knox County Deputies received a complaint of a disturbance involving Andrew Cox at a residence on Valentine Branch Road in Cannon. When the deputies arrived, the parents of Andrew Cox advised that he was out of control, had locked himself in the bathroom and was attempting to flood the residence. The parents also stated that this was the most out of control he had ever been.
After forcing the bathroom door open, Cox attacked the deputies attempting to get one of the deputies’ Taser out of its holster. During the altercation, Cox broke a piece of wood off the bathroom door throwing it at one of the deputies, as well as spitting on him and the other deputies. After being brought under control. Andrew Cox age 31 of Cannon, KY was charged with six (6) counts of Assaul-2nd Degree\Police Officer, Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree, Menacing and Resisting Arrest.
While being processed at the Knox County Detention Center, Cox had to be placed in a restraining chair at which time he started spitting on the deputy jailers and eventually bit one them. Andrew Cox was also wanted on two Knox County Bench Warrants for Parole Violations charges.
One of the deputies was treated and released at the Barbourville ARH for injuries received during the arrest.
