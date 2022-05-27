A Bimble man was arrested on May 23 after a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was shown video of him pushing a minor to the ground.
Deputy Jesse Smith arrested Eric Goodin, 39, just after midnight on Monday. According to Goodin’s arrest citation, Smith has received other complaints of him striking a pushing the 16-year-old in the past. Social Services were called and is set to follow up on the situation.
Goodin was arraigned later Monday morning and plead not-guilty to the charge of fourth-degree assault with a child abuse aggravator. He was given a cash bond of $1,000 and ordered not to have contact with the victim; as of press time he remains in custody. A pretrial conference is set for June 21.
