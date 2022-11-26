A Knox County man has been indicted in federal court for drug and firearm charges.
Darrell Nathan Eversole was indicted by a federal grand jury in London on a three-count indictment. The first count stats that on or about October 11, 2022 in Knox County, Eversole “did knowingly and intentionally possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance…” He was also charged with count 2 stating that on the same day, he did “knowingly possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offence for which he may be prosecuted in a Court of the United States, as set forth in Count 1, that is, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine…”
The possession of a firearm led to the third count, stating Eversole “knowing he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, knowingly possessed a firearm, to wit: a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun…”
The indictment goes on to demand forfeiture of “any and all property used, or intending to be used, to commit and/or facilitate the commission of the violation” in regard to count one, a violation of 21 U.S.C. 841 for the intent to distribute meth. Eversole is also to forfeit the firearms mentioned in count two, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 924 and 28 U.S.C. 2461. The firearm and ammunition to be forfeited include the Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun with serial number JBH6998, and 9mm ammunition.
Eversole remains incarcerated in the Knox County Detention Center where he is held on a $50,000 cash bond.
