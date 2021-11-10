A peculiar site recently took hold around Barbourville. A number of small placards hung from trees with signs saying John 3:16, often attached to a can of Coke.
The curious display, along with a number of pamphlets, was meant as a way to bring people to Jesus says the man responsible. “I want people to know I’m not ashamed of my savior,” says Rondell Mills.
Mills’ eye-catching display had one goal, to inspire. “Anything to bring glory to Jesus,” Mills says.
The use of Coca-Cola cans came from a habit of Mills inspired by the Share a Coke With a Friend Ad campaign. Every time he would have one, he would say he was sharing it with Jesus. Mills also connects the cans to the tradition of tying them to the car of newlyweds, stating that the church is the bride of Christ.
Mills says the work he’s doing is all about bringing glory to God. “If one person is saved it’s worth it. If no one is then at least it brings glory to God,” he says. He hopes his testimony will spark a fire of revival in Knox County and beyond.
