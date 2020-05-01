On May 1, 2011 a Knox County man left his home in Barbourville around 5 p.m. heading for Michigan. He planned to pick-up his 14-year-old daughter and visit family. He was never seen again.
Cecil O. Baker left Knox County in his green 1994 Geo Metro hatchback heading North. He stood roughly six feet tall and weighed around 180 pounds. Baker wore prescription glasses with black frames. The day he left he was wearing khaki pants and a brown and white stripped polo shirt. On his inside right forearm is a heart tattoo that reads Tammy and another tattoo of a bird. Baker had recently cut his hair and shaved; this is how he appeared the last time anyone saw the then-47-year-old.
May 6, 2017 was the last time a Facebook page following the Baker case was updated. On May 1 of that year, WYMT ran a story on Baker and his disappearance. Then and now there were no new leads on Baker’s disappearance. In March, 2015 a body found in Whitley County was thought to possibly be Baker, this turned out not to be the case. Through at least 2014, a $10,000 reward was offered for information on the case.
Anyone with information about Baker should contact Kentucky State Police, Post 10 at 606-573-3179.
