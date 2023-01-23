KNOX MIDDLE PLACES FIRST IN OVERALL STANDINGS AT DISTRICT GOVERNOR'S CUP  

Students at Knox County Middle School took top overall honors at the district 59 Governor’s Cup competition. The two day event, divided because of winter weather, included middle grade students from Barbourville, Knox Middle, Lone Jack Elementar, Pineville, and Right Fork School Center. Right Fork was the host of the competition.
Winners from Knox County Middle include:
▪ 1st Place, Quick Recall Team
▪ 1st Place, Composition, Allie Holstein
▪ 1st Place, Language Arts, Jace Baker
▪ 1st Place, Social Studies, Harrison Trosper
▪ 2nd Place, Arts and Humanities, Allie Holstein
▪ 2nd Place, Composition, Jace Baker
▪ 2nd Place, Mathematics, Jace Foley
▪ 2nd Place, Science, Ethan Donaldson (tie)
▪ 2nd Place, Science, Jeremiah Burns (tie)
▪ 2nd Place, Social Studies, Emily Jordan
▪ 5th Place, Language Arts, Sophia Gambrell
▪ 5th Place, Social Studies, Jagan Price
▪ 1st Place, Overall Final Standings
Governor’s Cup encourages depth and breadth of academic knowledge, cultural literacy, teamwork, leadership, creativity, risk assessment, and critical thinking, and provides the fun that comes with being part of a team.
