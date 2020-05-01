A Knox County native living in Nashville took some time to share his experience during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nashville boasts a population of nearly 700,000 compared to roughly 32,000 people in Knox County. The Nashville metro-area population is roughly half that of Kentucky.
Brent Mills, a Knox Central alumnus, moved to Nashville after graduating from Alice Lloyd College. He has since joined a prestigious investment bank and recently graduated from Belmont Massey School of Business with a master’s degree.
Like Knox County, Nashville has faced many of the same challenges caused by the outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread. Many businesses deemed nonessential remain closed and those able to work from home have been doing so, including Mills. “My employer has converted me to work-from-home dating back to early March,” he said.
The city has taken some measures even farther, issuing containment orders for all residents outside of essential needs.
“I have left my apartment for the occasional walk through the neighborhood,” Mills stated. He added he is able to have any food he orders delivered to his door, as well as groceries from retailers like Kroger and Publix and household needs through Amazon. “We even have delivery for alcohol,” he stated. Alcohol delivery was recently made legal in Kentucky, however the service has not yet made it to Knox County.
Knox County businesses have certainly taken a hit during the pandemic, with many remaining closed and those still open generally seeing less business. Mills spoke to the major economic impact caused by shutting down one of the nation’s premier tourist cities, “with such a reliance on the entertainment industry, Nashville has been hit very hard economically.” With major events like the SEC Men’s Tournament cancelled and the thriving entertainment district closed, many folks from musicians and bartenders to suppliers and landlords are losing money.
Less than a month before the pandemic hit, a tornado devastated the region and killed roughly 20 people. “This has been a tough time for our city,” Mills stated. He added that the city is lucky to have access to delivery services and quality internet that allows many to continue working, many Knox Countians outside of have little to no delivery options and internet service can often be spotty.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused major challenges across the country in urban and rural areas alike. People from all walks of life have been forced to adapt to a new reality. Knox County has thus far avoided major strife from Covid-19 with a handful of cases and no major stay-at-home orders; a stark contrast to the shutdown of a usually bustling city.
Mills summed up the impact on Music City and the famously busy Broadway - “Just one year ago, our city was packed with visitors for the NFL draft, and today, lower Broadway is a ghost town. I never thought I would say that I miss seeing those pedal taverns drive by my balcony every Friday night.”
