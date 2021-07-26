“To empower staff and students I work with to be the very best they can be, both in and out of the classroom,” is the impact that Haneline says she is looking to make at her new Lynn Camp home.
It is the same principle that has guided Haneline through her own education and professional career. After graduating from Knox Central High School, she attended the University of Kentucky and earned her Special Education degree in Learning and Behavior Disorders. After accepting her first teaching role in Lexington, she started pursuing her master’s degree in Professional School Counseling. Most recently, Haneline attended Eastern Kentucky University earning an Ed.S. in Educational Administration Supervision.
“My counseling degree was very important to me as an educator,” shared Haneline. “I felt it was critical to connect with students as people and not just academically.”
That knowledge will be put to use as Knox County resumes in-person classes this August. Haneline is looking forward to using those skills to make students feel a sense of normal when they walk into Lynn Camp Schools.
Along with being a positive influence to Lynn Camp students, Haneline is bringing experience from her roles at Edythe J. Hayes Middle in Fayette County to empower and support teachers.
“Prior to taking on administrative roles, I have worked as an intervention teacher, a special education teacher, and special education department chair,” said Haneline.
“I was afforded the opportunity to serve on the Continuous Classroom Improvement Grant run through Fayette County where I participated in targeted instructional coaching and analysis of the instructional cycle.
“Throughout my career, I have worked closely with district-level special education staff to develop the model for inclusive learning for students with disabilities. I believe that when provided with differentiated instruction and access to content, all students can achieve at high levels.”
Her experience working with students with unique learning needs is a perfect fit for Knox County and Lynn Camp Schools. A priority of the district is to improve equity for all students both in core academics and post-secondary preparation.
“Recognizing that students have individualized needs and differentiating to meet those needs was essential in growth at all levels.”
Another area of experience that Haneline is bringing to Lynn Camp is Positive Behavior Intervention Systems (PBIS). As all schools in the district work to achieve the next tiers of fidelity, Haneline is excited to work with the team to improve PBIS practices and implementation.
“I worked with a Behavior Support Team to develop systems that provided consistent behavior expectations and management,” shared Haneline. “During my time in this role, our school moved to a Gold Level Behavior School with a focus on restorative practices as opposed to traditional punitive consequences.”
Haneline shared her excitement after learning about the district’s vision for the years ahead. Part of that vision comes from Superintendent Jeremy Ledford, as he works towards making Knox County a top 10% performing school district in the state.
“Pushing to be performing in the top 10% of schools will mean that as a school we need to own our current processes and be willing to analyze and adjust to meet the necessary areas of growth. Involving stakeholders, eliciting feedback, and analyzing improvement processes will be critical in continuous growth.
“I look forward to working with both school and district leadership to take the necessary steps to propel us to the top,” said Haneline.
At the end of the day, Haneline is glad to be home in Knox County and being able to make a difference.
“My husband and I are so excited for the opportunity to move back and raise our children in a place that is so close to our hearts. I am absolutely thrilled to be back in Knox County and can’t wait to meet all the wonderful students and staff at Lynn Camp Schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.