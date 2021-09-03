A summer of development, learning, and fun came to a close for the K-2 PFL flag football teams on Thursday as the Cowboys took home a Super Bowl win, downing the Packers 28-21.
Knox PFL Cowboys claim Super Bowl victory over Packers
- John Dunn | Sports Editor
