On Tuesday, the Kentucky Department of Education released school report card data for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the first series of assessments using a statewide color-coded reporting of performance and the first full set of data that includes the gradual return to in-person school due to COVID-19.
Knox County leaders are using the latest accountability data as a baseline of where they go from here to close achievement gaps that were created during the pandemic.
The state’s new school report card color system goes from low performance to high performance using colors.
- Red (very low)
- Orange (low)
- Yellow (medium)
- High (green)
- Very High (blue)
The colors and levels represent student performance in reading, mathematics, science, social studies, writing, quality of school climate, safety, postsecondary readiness and graduation rate based on the grade level of the student tested. The state then established cut scores to determine which performance level and color group that each indicator would fall into.
As a district, Knox County’s overall performance at the elementary level is yellow, middle school yellow, and high school orange. Those are closely in line with the statewide average of yellow at all grade levels.
Knox County’s bright spots are G.R. Hampton and Jesse D. Lay elementary schools that each scored in the green (high) category for overall performance. Hampton and Lay are among 115 green performance level elementary schools in the state out of a total of 721 schools.
Kentucky education commissioner Jason Glass stated that “Kentucky’s results are consistent with what other states are experiencing.”
“[…] the pandemic has had a profound impact on our students and our schools.”
Glass continued to say that the data will guide Kentucky forward to look to new innovative learning opportunities for its students.
Knox County superintendent Jeremy Ledford echoed similar remarks, stating that “it will take time, resources, and intentional interventions to overcome the challenges we are facing post COVID.”
“Our own assessments throughout the past school year gave us an early look at what our accountability data would look like at the end of the year,” said Ledford.
“We had over 300 students tested that were virtual students – those who have not been in the classroom since the spring of 2020. That played a factor in districtwide totals.”
The district has reduced the number to 75 virtual students and plans call for all students to return to school in 2023.
Closing the COVID learning gap
Multi-teared Support System – The district has created a position to revamp the intervention process being used in schools. Simplified tracking with an intentional focus on each student is key to the new system. Elementary schools have dedicated time each day for intervention in addition to regular instruction.
Additional instructional staff - Veteran teachers are returning to our schools in various capacities to provide instructional support. Academic interventionists provide specific help to students who are struggling to show growth. Federal ESSER funding is provided for the additional positions.
Evidence-based programs – To provide targeted assistance, the district has purchased several curriculum resources that are adaptive to each student’s understanding. Simple Solutions, Eureka Math, and Success for All are additional tools our teachers have to help students succeed.
Aligning the curriculum
Common pacing of the curriculum – The district worked last year to begin aligning the curriculum across the district. Students at school A are learning the same skills and knowledge as students at school B. This is important as students move from school to school, reducing the loss of instruction during the transition. Ensuring all standards are being taught
Deconstructing standards – Each class we teach has aligned standards for which students should learn and master during the school year. Our teachers are now “deconstructing” those standards to make sure that they are teaching all parts of it to high levels. Questions such as, “what should the students know in order to begin studying this” and “how can I break this down into multiple lessons to ensure mastery” assist students with learning complex standards.
Investing in teacher professional growth
Deeper learning for teachers – This year our focus for teachers is the planning process. Part of that is establishing daily learning targets. Using student friendly language, what are we expecting our students to learn each day. Students should be introduced to the learning target at the beginning of the class and the teacher should refer back to it throughout. Our next focus will be on developing higher order questions. Students should be challenged with questions that require more than a one-word answer or simply reciting a definition. This will allow teachers to better convey confidence that every student can meet high expectations and grow.
“Our goal continues to be a top-performing school district in the state. This set of data provides us with the baseline and the benchmark is the top 10%,” said Ledford.
“We must believe that we can achieve at high levels and success will follow,” he explained.
Individual student data is available for review at schools. Families are encouraged to use the data to help understand areas of strength and areas of needed improvement for their child.
Complete school and district data is available on the Kentucky School Report Card website at education.ky.gov.
