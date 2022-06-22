“The purpose of this dress code is to help ensure student safety and to remove any barriers or distractions to the learning process,” is the opening line of the Board of Education’s revision to the student dress code policy for the 2022-2023 school year.
“Good personal appearance is conducive to a positive learning environment,” the statement continued to read.
“Apparel must meet with health and safety codes, be in good repair, and must not interfere with the educational process.”
The changes were approved during the Board’s June 16th meeting.
An excerpt of the student dress code policy is below. The full text will appear in the student handbook distributed at the beginning of school.
- Any clothing warranting safety concerns, such as trench coats and loose or baggy pants or shirts as determined by the school’s administrator is prohibited.
- Shoes must be worn at all times. Shoes with cleats, spurs, nails, wheels, or objects that would create a safety hazard, and house shoes are prohibited.
- Pants, jeans, skirts, and shorts must be worn at the natural waist.
- No pajamas except on designated theme days that have been approved.
- No undergarments may be exposed.
- Any clothing with holes or tears above fingertip length that expose skin or undergarments. Tears and holes above fingertip length should be patched to completely cover the manufactured hole. Naturally occurring holes above fingertip length should be patched completely. No skin or undergarment, regardless of the size of the tear, should be shown above fingertip length.
- Shirts, blouses, and tops must cover the body at the waist and with no midriff showing.
- Skirts and dresses must be no less than one credit card/ID card length above the knee.
- Shorts must be no less than fingertip length from mid-thigh.
- Leggings, yoga pants, and other tight clothing must be accompanied by a top shirt that is long enough to cover the individual’s entire buttock area and front side with equal length.
- Sheer, strapless, exposing, provocative, and revealing clothing is prohibited.
- Tank tops, muscle shirts, etc. are prohibited.
- Clothing with a message that is obscene, profane, lewd, vulgar, or that “harasses, threatens, intimidates, or demeans an individual or group of individuals, or a sub population, because of gender, color, race, religion, handicap, national origin, or sexual orientation, or that advertises illegal substances such as alcohol, drugs, and/or tobacco products” are prohibited.
Other personal items
- Tattoos that are vulgar or those that display images related to drugs, alcohol, or gang symbols, or that are racially or sexually offensive are to be covered and non-visible at all times.
- Piercing can be a safety concern. Only small studs will be permitted for facial piercings.
- Chains, fangs, spikes, and piercing retainers (metal or plastic) are prohibited.
- The wearing of hats, caps, bandannas, hoods, and other headgear is prohibited in the school building
- Blankets and body wraps are prohibited unless being transported and used for overnight trips or grade level administration approval for activities in elementary school.
- Backpacks including, but not limited to, duffle bags, book bags, and briefcase-style bags in middle and high school are prohibited. Athletes and students going on overnight trips will have their bag(s)/luggage stored by the school until needed.
Any article warranting a safety concern may be deemed prohibited by the school-level administration.
