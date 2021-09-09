Shortly after 11:00 AM this morning Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Sgt. Carl Frith and Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Justin W. Wilburn and Patricia Messer at a location on Keck Rd. in Gray, Ky.
Both Messer and Wilburn were wanted on federal charges for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone.
Both were lodged in the Laurel County Jail.
Arrested:
Jusing Wilburn, 32, Gray KY
Patricia Messer, 43, Gray, KY
Charges:
Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Oxycodone
Deputies:
Sheriff Mike Smith
Sargent Carl Frith
Deputy Sam Mullins (Arresting Officer)
