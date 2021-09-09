Shortly after 11:00 AM this morning Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Sgt. Carl Frith and Deputy Sam Mullins arrested Justin W. Wilburn and Patricia Messer at a location on Keck Rd. in Gray, Ky.

Both Messer and Wilburn were wanted on federal charges for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Both were lodged in the Laurel County Jail.

Arrested:

Jusing Wilburn, 32, Gray KY

Patricia Messer, 43, Gray, KY

Charges:

Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Oxycodone

Deputies:

Sheriff Mike Smith

Sargent Carl Frith

Deputy Sam Mullins (Arresting Officer)

