October 26, 2021:
Yesterday evening Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies executed an arrest warrant for Trafficking Methamphetamine at a residence off Tulley Branch in Cannon, KY, arresting 46 year old Shirley Black.
The arrest is a result of ongoing criminal drug investigations conducted by the Knox County Sheriff Department.
During the arrest deputies also located and seized cash, a quantity of methamphetamine, narcotics and other drugs packaged for sale in the residence. Black was lodged in the Knox County Jail.
Arrested:
Shirley Black, 46, Cannon, KY
Charges:
Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Warrant for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree
(Methamphetamine)
Persistent Felony Offender
