Shirley Black

October 26, 2021:

Yesterday evening Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies executed an arrest warrant for Trafficking Methamphetamine at a residence off Tulley Branch in Cannon, KY, arresting 46 year old Shirley Black.

The arrest is a result of ongoing criminal drug investigations conducted by the Knox County Sheriff Department.

During the arrest deputies also located and seized cash, a quantity of methamphetamine, narcotics and other drugs packaged for sale in the residence. Black was lodged in the Knox County Jail.

Arrested:

Shirley Black, 46, Cannon, KY

Charges:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Warrant for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree

(Methamphetamine)

Persistent Felony Offender

