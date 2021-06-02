Acting with Knox DCBS Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies located and arrested Joshua Smith and Lisa Helton who DCBS had been searching for in child neglect investigations.
Smith and Helton were located at a residence in Hinkle, KY just after noon June 2.
Upon making contact with Smith and entering the residence Sheriff Smith and deputies found children present in unsanitary living conditions such as floors matted with nastiness, feces covering floors and other locations throughout the residence as well as non-working water fixtures and bathroom fixtures.
Arrested:
Joshua K. Smith, 29, Hinkle KY
Lisa Helton, 27, Hinkle, KY
Charges:
Both were charged with:
Custodial Interference
UJC-Abused or Neglected Children
Deputies:
Sheriff Mike Smith
Deputy Sam Mullins (Arresting Officer)
Deputy Pat Clouse
Deputy Mike Broughton
