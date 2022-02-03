February 3, 2022:
On the evening of February 1, 2022 Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to a complaint of a burglary and theft from a Hinkle, KY residence.
Deputy Broughton arrived at the home to learn that a Can-Am, various tools and other items had been stolen. Attempt had also been made to steal other off-road vehicles at the location.
Deputy Broughton conducted a neighborhood canvas and discovered that 2 men and a woman had traveled to the area of the residence in a green Ford Explorer. One of the men left in the Explorer and the other driving the Can-Am. Residents in the area attempted to prevent the theft and were almost struck by the fleeing thieves.
Deputy Broughton's investigation and an anonymous tip lead deputies to County Farm Road. Upon arrival deputies located the green Ford Explorer, the Can AM and other items.
After a search of the property the primary suspect, John Gray, was located hiding under the porch. Gray unsuccessfully resisted arrest and after a brief struggle was taken into custody and lodged in the Knox County Jail.
The stolen items were recovered and returned. 34 year old John R. Gray of Cannon was wanted on indictment charges for Robbery and Persistent Felony Offender as well as contempt of court, Burglary and Criminal Mischief.
He was charged with Burglary, Theft under 10,000, Criminal Mischief 1st, Fleeing or Evading Police on foot and other misdemeanor charges.
Also located and arrested was 42 year old Angela Lawson who was wanted for an indictment warrant for Receiving Stolen Property and Persistent Felony
Offender 1st.
Arrested:
John R. Gray, 34, Cannon, KY
Angela V. Lawson, 42, Cannon, KY
Charges:
GRAY: Burglary 3rd
Fleeing/Evading 2nd
Theft By Unlawful Taking Under 10,000
Criminal Mischief 1st
Possession of Birglary Tools
Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
They By Unlawful Taking $500-1000
Persistent Felony Offender 2nd
2 Knox County Indictment Warrants
1 Knox Contempt of Court Warrant
(LAWSON):
Indictment Warrant for Receiving Stolen Property Under 10,000 Persistent Felony Offender 1st
Deputies:
Elijah Broughton (Investigating Officer) Scott Wilson
