(Flat Lick, Ky.) At approximately 6:05pm Wednesday June 10, 2020 Knox County Deputy Elijah Broughton was dispatched to an Old Flat Lick School Road residence in regard to a break-in.
The caller stated that two individuals had broken into the home through the back window and were refusing to leave.
Upon arrival Deputy Broughton came in contact with 41 year old Oscar Thomas Roark and 44 year old Elizabeth Ann Hamilton, both of Flat Lick, in the back bedroom of the residence. The deputy discovered that the pair had a 20 gauge shotgun in their possession along with several suspected Suboxone pills and two syringes.
The home owner stated that both Roark and Hamilton had previously been banned from the property several times and broke into the residence while she was gone.
They have been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center charged with:
Burglary – 1st degree,
Possession of controlled substance – 2nd degree – drug unspecified,
Buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
