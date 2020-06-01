Print

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.

The following Knox Countians were named to this semester's list;

Erika Evans of Flat Lick 

Mary Gambrell of Barbourville

Jordan Hopper of Barbourville

Mary Jordan of Barbourville

Bradley Simpson of Barbourville

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you