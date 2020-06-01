In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
The following Knox Countians were named to this semester's list;
Erika Evans of Flat Lick
Mary Gambrell of Barbourville
Jordan Hopper of Barbourville
Mary Jordan of Barbourville
Bradley Simpson of Barbourville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.