Knox superintendent addresses school threat

03/01/2023 3:50 pm - Superintendent Ledford released a letter to Central Elementary families following a threat to the school that was made on Wednesday afternoon. The text of that letter follows.
Central Elementary Families,
We are writing to share information about an incident that occurred at Central Elementary on Wednesday, March 1, shortly after 2pm. While not credible, we wanted to make you aware of the situation.
Local law enforcement received a phone call stating that a shooting would take place at Central Elementary. Immediately our school resource officer and school leadership placed the school on lockdown while Barbourville City, Knox County Sheriff, and Kentucky State Police personnel were en route to investigate. All exterior and interior doors remained locked and students were safely in classrooms while law enforcement conducted their search.
After conducting a search of the school property, it was determined that there was no threat to students and staff at that time. The school remained in soft lockdown through dismissal, meaning that outside visitors were not permitted into the building. School staff assisted with the dismissal of students as family members arrived to pick up their child. Law enforcement remained at the school as a precautionary measure.
Knox Central High School was also placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure and remained in soft lockdown as well through dismissal. After-school activities were conducted as scheduled at the high school.
Making a threat toward a public school can have serious consequences for the perpetrator and local law enforcement have pledged to do so.
The safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and I appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment in our schools. Thank you to all of our first responders, on and off duty, for their rapid response and dedication to our kids. We look forward to welcoming our students and staff at Central Elementary on Thursday morning.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,
Jeremy Ledford
Superintendent
Prior updates regarding this story are posted online at https://kcps.news/featured/central-elementary-lockdown-information-march-1-2023
