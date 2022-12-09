Knox UNITE Club Wins Award

Knox County UNITE is proud to report that Jesse D. Lay Elementary School Fifth & Sixth Grade UNITE Club, sponsored by Cathy Davis, was presented with the 2021-22 Outstanding Club of the Year. Operation UNITE Knox County liaison Lynnell Fields presented the award.
UNITE Clubs function like any other school organization, but with a specific mission to help youth develop healthy attitudes and behaviors by learning and practicing life skills; enhancing academic performance; connecting peers, adults, communities; and learning through service. Research has shown that the more protective factors or assets a child has – such as high self-esteem, good grades, adaptability, and positive relationships – the greater their ability to resist destructive behavior influences such as drug use. While the challenges of youth development are both immense and complex, school systems have an ability to instill deep, lasting changes in people’s lives. The impact these students are having reaches beyond their individual schools. They are touching lives and making a difference in their homes and communities.
“Young people are responding to the drug crisis in great numbers across the region by taking a personal stand,” said Fifth District Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers. “UNITE Clubs need encouragement, support, and guidance from parents, teachers, and the community as a whole. Together they will change attitudes about drug use among their peers and make it unacceptable to alter their minds and hurt their bodies with drugs.”
