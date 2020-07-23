The outpouring of donations has led the Knox–Whitley Humane Association to expand its Stars and Stripes Adopt-a-Thon and yard sale to Friday and Saturday.
“I can tell people have done a lot of spring cleaning,” said Shelter Director Melissa McElroy. “It is probably one of the best donation turnouts we have had.”
The yard sale is scheduled to begin between 8 and 9 a.m. each day at the shelter on Busy Lane off of Fifth Street in Corbin. It will continue until 3 and 4 p.m. on Friday and at least 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“No reasonable offer will be refused,” McElroy said of how items will be priced, noting that all proceeds go to benefit the shelter that serves Whitley, Knox and Clay counties.
Donations will be accepted up to the days of the sale. Gently used items of all kinds may be brought to the shelter during business hours.
The shelter is open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The shelter is a non-profit organization so any donations are tax-deductible.
In addition to the yard sale, McElroy said the shelter will have several animals available for adoption.
“The shelter is open to the public again and visitors will be able to go inside and see all of the animals we have available,” McElroy said, noting that while rescues and adoptions have the number of available dogs at a manageable number, the shelter has a large cat population.
As part of the event, the shelter will be giving away door prizes, and raffling off a number of items.
“We have some pretty awesome door prizes and raffle items,” McElroy said, noting the items will be posted on the Knox-Whitley Humane Association Facebook page later this week.
For those who would like to help the shelter, McElroy said the they are asking the public to help fill the little red wagon with assorted items including cleaning supplies, paper towels, cat and dog toys, collars and leashes.
“This is an ongoing effort,” McElroy, noting these are items the shelter is constantly in need off.
The collars, leashes and toys may be gently used.
“If we have these items, we will send them home with newly adopted pets to help get things started,” McElroy said.
Other items the shelter is constantly in need of are towels and sheets. Like other items, McElroy said these may be used.
More information is available on the Facebook page, or by calling 526-6925.
