On Monday June 1, 2020 at approximately 11:30 am Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins responded to a complaint of a female taking flowers off graves and destroying property at the Mills Cemetery on Salt Gum Hollow Road in Scalf.
During the investigation, Deputy Mullins observed several flower arraignments in the yard of a nearby residence. After contacting the occupant of the residence, Deputy Mullins arrested Marketa Ledford age 42 of Scalf, KY charging her with Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree.
Marketa Ledford was also wanted on two Leslie County Bench Warrants for failure to appear on charges of Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree, Criminal Trespass-1st Degree (2 counts) and Giving Officer False Name or Address. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Knox County Deputies Mike Broughton and Pat Clouse assisted in the arrest.
