A Knox County woman has died after a two car collision Wednesday afternoon.
Georgia Butler, 78, of Trosper was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Baptist Health Corbin. The driver of the other car, 82 year old Joie Lee, also passed away.
At around 2 p.m. Lee pulled put of a parking lot onto West Cumberland Gap Parkway when they were struck by the car driven by Butler. Lee was declared dead not long after arriving at Saint Joseph London. Both were the only occupants of their vehicles.
An investigation is being conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.