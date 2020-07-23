Knox County Schools’ workgroup conducted a virtual zoom meeting on Tuesday, July 21, to discuss the latest plans by the school district and the increase of COVID cases statewide.
Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles shared with the workgroup the latest survey results from staff and the ongoing preliminary results that are coming in from family household surveys.
Frank Shelton, spokesperson for the district, started the meeting discussing working definitions of school based and virtual based instruction. Shelton shared that there is misunderstanding in the community of what virtual, home school, online, home bound, and other terms mean when it comes to the school district’s plan. Shelton said that the district will refer to any instruction, provided by Knox County teachers that occurs at home, as Learning@Home. Instruction that takes place in the classroom will be referred to as Learning@School.
With more family surveys coming in, Sprinkles shared that 37% of households indicated in the survey that they prefer in person classes, 32.3% prefer digital learning, and 37% preferred a combination of both.
“If we are able to go with the A/B scheduling come August 24, the results show that we are on track to provide what families want.”
“One concern that the district will need to be constantly aware of is the number of households that reported someone residing in their home is vulnerable to COVID-19. Survey results showed 47% of households had someone that would be considered having underlying conditions.”
Rebecca Rains, director of Knox County Health Department, shared with the workgroup the new symptoms that are being found in positive COVID cases. Rains reported that headaches are now growing as more of an indicator than having a temperature. A concern of the entire group was the recent spike in children, particularly under five years old.
Lucas Brooks, assistant director of Barbourville ARH, shared the resources that ARH can provide to Knox County schools. ARH plans on being a partner with COVID testing for employees. Brooks also provided an update on what other ARH facilities across the region are seeing.
The workgroup was tasked with identifying questions that they have in their role group, questions that they have heard from others, and ways that they can assist the school district moving forward. The next meeting, to be set, will take a look at those questions as the planning continues.
