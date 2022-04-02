This week’s extraordinary woman is multi-talented in several areas. She writes for the Advocate under the byline, Confessions of a Baking Queen. Many of her recipes are seasonal in content. If my Mother were still alive, she would cut out and save every recipe Kristy Dean Cole writes about. Kristy began writing her article in 2015 after hosting a Holiday Baking Competition for Barbourville Tourism.
She has been interested in baking since a young child. Receiving an EZ Bake Oven was all she needed to begin her life as a baker. Christy’s talent for baking has brought her several accolades. During the three years that Knox County revived the County Fair, Kristy won first place in the cookie division and again in the pie category. She has a famous cookie recipe that has been published twice. She hosts an annual Cookie Exchange party/competition at her home for the holidays. This year will mark her seventeenth year to do this.
Kristy’s mentors were her parents who both encouraged her to learn to cook and to be self-sufficient. Dad taught her how to cook when she was a child, often pretending together they had their own cooking show. As a teenager, she would plan homemade menus based on a theme, including even the dessert.
When asked if she had ever done a cooking show, she said she had filmed close to a dozen, all unscripted for the Advocate’s Facebook page. Jeff Ledington and Charles Myrick assisted in the filming. If you would like to access her cooking shows, they are on the Advocate’s page under a special playlist entitled Food. The last year she filmed, she and the Advocate placed 2nd in the Kentucky Press Association for being the best online cooking show in Kentucky.
Kristy does so much more than cook and bake. Her interests are varied in the fact that she raises Jubilee Orpingtons, a large stock breed of chicken that were created for the Queen of England as a lap chicken. They are colorful birds with red feathers with white metallic with green speckles and spots. Costing around $150 each, these hens lay brown eggs and are very docile. Besides taking care of her precious chickens, Kristy loves to grow flowers, vegetables and go antiquing. She and her husband are currently working on a Fixer Upper which means she is always in the middle of a project.
Coming up every week with a story behind the recipe is not a problem to Kristy. Sometimes she receives a recipe submission from a reader; other times she lets the season inspire her. Two of her all-time favorite foods to make are her Granny’s old timey chocolate fudge and a Blueberry Lemon Zucchini Cake submitted to her from a reader.
When asked what one dream lies ahead for her, Kristy said she would love someday to write a cookbook.
I would like to thank Kristy Dean Cole for allowing me to interview her.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached on Facebook or seriousuu@yahoo.com.
