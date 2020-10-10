from Kentucky State Police:
Barbourville, KY. (October 10, 2020) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call on October 10, 2020 at 4:05 p.m. about a single vehicle collision that occurred on Ky 1803 in the Barbourville community of Knox County. Troopers from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.
Initial investigation indicates Jeffery Mills (43) of Barbourville was operating a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south on Ky 1803. Mr. Mills lost control of the pickup truck and struck an embankment before it overturned onto its top. Mr. Mills was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Coroner. Mr. Mills was the only person inside of the vehicle when the collision occurred.
KSP is continuing the investigation and alcohol is suspected into the collision. Also no seatbelt was in use at the time of the collision.
Collision is still under investigation by Tpr. Sammy Faris. Also assisted at the scene were KSP Tpr. Trosper, Knox Co Sheriff’s Dept, Bailey Switch Fire Dept and Knox County EMS.
