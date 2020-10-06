London, Ky. (November 06, 2020) – Kentucky State Police Post 11 is still actively investigating the disappearance of a Rockcastle County woman missing since August of 2020.
Heaven L. Renner, 24, of Mount Vernon was last seen in Mount Vernon, Ky, on Sunday, August 15, 2020 in the early morning hours. Renner was reportedly saw by her mother. Renner previously went by the name of Shayla Cox.
Renner is described as a white female 5’2’’ tall, roughly 110 pounds, with brownish blond shoulder length hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jeans with unknown color shirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
Trooper Chris Pruitt is continuing the investigation.
