Gray, KY. (March 28, 2020) –On Saturday, March 28, 2020, just before 1:00 am, the Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call to assist a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy on a complaint in the Gray community of Knox County.
The initial investigation indicates that a Knox County Deputy responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Owens Hollow Road in Gray, Kentucky. While looking for the vehicle, an individual fired multiple shots from a residence.Troopers from KSP Post 10 responded to assist the deputy in locating the subject. Once on the scene, troopers and the deputy approached the residence that the shots were fired from with their blue lights activated.
The ongoing investigation indicates that Thomas Owens, 49 years old of Gray, came out of the residence armed with a rifle. Owens failed to comply with the troopers verbal orders, and pointed the rifle at the troopers, at which time shots were fired.Thomas Owens was fatally struck, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County coroner.
An investigation is being conducted by the KSP Critical Inci dent Response Team. They were assisted at the scene by KSP Post 10 personnel, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the Knox County Coroner.
