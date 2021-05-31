On May 30th 2021 at 6:24 PM Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan received a call about an individual sitting in a blue Chevrolet Malibu at the office of Spider Creek Apartments in the Corbin community of Knox County. Troopers from Post 10 responded and located Brian Ash (21) of West Virginia sitting in the vehicle.
Initial investigation indicates that Mr. Ash had been seen in the area for the past 2 days before KSP was notified. Witnesses stated to KSP that Mr. Ash had attempted to make contact with multiple juveniles in the area. The caller stated that he had contacted her 13 year old daughter via Snap Chat and had located her using Maps on Snap Chat. Investigation indicates that Mr. Ash had continued to follow the juvenile and continued to make attempts to contact her and lure her from her residence.
KSP was able to arrest and charge Mr. Ash with stalking 1st degree, unlawful transaction with a minor 3rd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, menacing, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing 3rd degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, distributing tobacco and vape products to minors, along with numerous traffic violations.
The case is still under investigation by Tpr. Drew Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.