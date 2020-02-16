Barbourville, KY. (February 16,2020) – The Kentucky State Police, Harlan Post is currently working a missing person investigation in Knox County. On February 16, 2020 at 4:23 p.m. KSP responded to Thomas Walker Park attempting to locate a 16 year old juvenile who ran away from his grandparent into a wooded area.
KSP needs the publics assistance located the 16 year old boy. He is 6’3’’, 185 pounds, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes, and has a scar on his left check. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
The juvenile is not from Knox County and was on visit when he ran away.
At this time Knox County Cert Team, KSP and other agencies are on the scene attempting to locate the juvenile. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131
