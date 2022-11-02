On November 1, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from Knox County Dispatch requesting assistance to work a fatal collision at the junction of U.S. 25E and Ky1304. Troopers and Detectives from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.
Initial investigation indicates a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was turning left from U.S. 25E south onto Ky1304. The Equinox pulled into the path of a white 2016 KIA Soul traveling north on U.S. 25E. The back passenger of the KIA Soul, Thelma Ash (81) of Salem Organ was transported from the scene and pronounced deceased at Barbourville ARH a short time later. The operator, Stacey Ash (42) and front passenger James Ash (68) were air lifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.
The operator of the black Chevrolet Equinox, Bridgett Mills (32) and passenger who was a seven year old female were air lifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.
Ms. Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and drug/alcohol use is not suspected at this time. Detective Rodney Sturgill responded to the scene to reconstruct the collision. Also assisted at the scene were KSP Post 10 Collision Reconstruction Team, Knox County Sheriff Dept, Barbourville Fire Dept, East Knox Fire Dept, PHI and Air Evac.
