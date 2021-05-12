On May 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. till Noon Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan will shut down Ky 11 south near Tye Bend Road so Detectives can reconstruct a collision that occurred in the area. Local fire departments will assist KSP with traffic control while KSP conducts the investigation.
KSP to reconstruct Knox collision Thursday
- Charles Myrick
Charles Myrick
GM/Publisher - The Mountain Advocate
