This week, I chose to keep my column short so that the words of Ken Paulson (see here) could better convey the importance of Sunshine Week and what it means to not only newspapers, but to every single person in the United States.
Sunshine Week celebrates the laws that allow us, your newspaper, to keep our government — local, state and federal — accountable to you, the people.
Each year in Kentucky, our legislature tries to push through laws aimed at hiding the work going on in Frankfort. Keeping the voting taxpayers in the dark is not how you keep a government transparent to its people.
Case in point — Senate Bill 48 is currently in front of our State House of Representatives. Of course, once the House gets its hands on a Senate bill (and vice versa), they can’t help themselves from loading them down with amendments to suit their own needs.
From Kentucky Press Association Executive Director David Thompson: “If adopted, the proposed amendments would create civil and criminal penalties for anyone—including newspapers—that publishes any information that identifies (or could be used to identify) certain public officials, including current and former police officers, judges, and prosecutors or their family members. It also would require all newspapers to scrub their archives of any stories related to such individuals within days of the act becoming law, and would expose any newspaper that does not do so to a civil lawsuit that could include punitive damages.”
Can you imagine the damage that would cause? It would be catastrophic.
The original SB 48 passed through the Senate was void of these House amendments.
As publisher of your newspaper of record, I am calling on all Knox Countians to call our State Representative at 800-372-7181, and demand they vote down and defeat any amendments to SB 48 that substantially amends the bill.
If passed, Kentucky would be “the most aggressive state in the country in censoring the freedoms of speech and press,” according to Thompson. We simply can’t sit idly by and let this attack on our liberty happen.
