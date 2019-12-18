Lace up your ice-skates! Barbourville Tourism has a new winter activity for you and your friends this year!
"The Sheriff will be the first to ice-skate on the rink," jokingly said Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith as he shared in the excitement for the new event.
The promised Ice Skating Rink is being assembled in downtown Barbourville (behind Knox County Courthouse) in preparation for the official opening day at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 19. Enjoy the fun from December 19 to December 22.
The skating event is free and no worries, ice skates will be provided.
Tourism encourages everyone to come out and have fun at the skating rink, but if you don’t want to step onto the ice…that's alright, there’s more entertainment for you!
Tourism Director, Denise Wainscott, said Hillview Stables Owner, Rick Gregory will provide an outdoor train ride for kids and parents alike to enjoy as they journey around the Court Square together.
Mayor David Thompson also requested that Tourism provide a life-size inflatable snow globe for Facebook photo opportunities and selfies with friends. Thompson explained that as many as 2-3 people can step inside the snow globe and ‘walk into a winter wonderland’ for all of Barbourville to see.
And if you get hungry - there will be food vendors around the Square to satisfy your cravings! Enjoy some ice cream, funnel cakes, hot chocolate, or hot dogs all while making memories with your family that is sure to last a lifetime.
