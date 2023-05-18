Another primary election is in its final throws this week as politicians pull out all the stops campaigning for your vote.
The race most watched in Kentucky this year is, of course, for Governor. With a wide slate of choices on the Republican ticket and a smattering of Democrats opposing popular incumbent Andy Beshear, we’re likely to see a heated match-up in the Fall.
This year has struck me differently, however. This is an intense year, and as time drags on, the attack ads have finally come out of the woodwork. Could we expect anything less? Not when so much money is at stake. Money you say? Yes, money. Money from lobbyists and special interests. If you really want to know the politician, look to their ties and their bankroll, then you’ll see where their loyalty is focused.
With all the money — millions of dollars — spent on advertising for campaigns and candidates touting their belief in freedom of the press and their support for community journalism, it strikes me odd that so far to my knowledge, only one candidate has spent anything on print newspaper advertising. And, that was just a one-time ad in one newspaper — this week.
I am appalled at the true lack of support these millionaire candidates have truly shown for us, the newspapers, who are the only media to ever hold them accountable. Whether you believe in the future viability of print or not, the fact is print is alive and well and is read by the “best” of the electorate. Money spent advertising in newspapers (print and online, might I add) will be seen by readers who are most likely to make an intelligent, informed decision. I refuse to “dumb down” my writing and what we bring to the table because as I’ve learned in recent years, our most ardent supporters are those who can make things happen for our community.
Our politicians know this — or at least they should.
So, when a politican opts to not support community journalism, I have to immediately question the motives behind that lack of support. Is it that they truly don’t believe in the paper of newspapers anymore, or are they like the dozens of State Representatives and Senators who’d like nothing more than to gut newspapers and see them all close? I think it’s a mixture of reasons, but very few politicians have the best interests of honest journalists at heart. We hold them accountable and ask the tough questions. Television news and Facebook warriors aren’t going to ask the important questions that actually matters to voters.
As this primary election comes to a close, I challenge our candidates in the Fall to take a new course and put your money where your mouth is and support journalism. Support your community newspapers. Most of us aren’t held up by hedge funds and corporate overlords. Like The Mountain Advocate, while we are a sister paper to seven others and under the umbrella of Nolan Media Group, if I fail, nobody holds me up. It’s on this publisher’s shoulders to ensure the newspaper sticks around for another 100+ years.
We don’t endorse candidates. We don’t take sides on issues. We don’t have the luxury of a national corporation filling the gaps where advertising may take a cut if we take a stand.
Politicians — what are you afraid of? If you say nothing, then support community newspapers. We can be your best friend or your worst enemy depending on your behavior in office. If you do the job right, newspapers can be a friendly outlet to talk about the issues you deem important. If you play dirty, we’ll be there to hold you accountable. Which do you choose?
